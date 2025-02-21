Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $47,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 38.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 197.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.