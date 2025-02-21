Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $43,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Exelon by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.