Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $45,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

