Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $52,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

