Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

