Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $47,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,956,759.33. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.81, a PEG ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

