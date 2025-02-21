Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.11 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 343.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 261.7% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

