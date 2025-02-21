Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.81 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $42,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DKS opened at $231.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.40 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

