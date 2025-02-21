Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.62 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.98% of Huron Consulting Group worth $43,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.73. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,452.50. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

