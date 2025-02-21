Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.39 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

