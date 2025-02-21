Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $55,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,306,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,736,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

