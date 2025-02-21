Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $53,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.58 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

