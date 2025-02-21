Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $46.68 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 326,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 101,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

TEL stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

