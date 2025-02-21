Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $58,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,939,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EW opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.