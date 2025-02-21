Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.