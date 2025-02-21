Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,536 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $49,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $320.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

