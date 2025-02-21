Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 516,139 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $44,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,973,099.10. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VITL opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

