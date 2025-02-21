Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of NRG Energy worth $45,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 69,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $111.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

