Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,887 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PG&E worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in PG&E by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

