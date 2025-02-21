Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $47,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,155,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,326,000 after purchasing an additional 860,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,004,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 817,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.91 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

