Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -147.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $128.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

