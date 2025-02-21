Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $54,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $694.48 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

