Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,259 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $46,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

