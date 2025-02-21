Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 143,852 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 143,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $48,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,804,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $162.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average is $177.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

