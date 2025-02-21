Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,956 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $44,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Sysco stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.