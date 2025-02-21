Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,370 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Trex worth $44,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,407,000 after buying an additional 1,015,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,954,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $110,414,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

