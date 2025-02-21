Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $43,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,767,000 after buying an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.92. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.