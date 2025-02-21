Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 703 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of EastGroup Properties worth $58,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

