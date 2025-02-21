Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

