Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,496 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

