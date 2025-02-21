Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

