Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $52,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $424.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.33. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.61 and a 1-year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.