Principal Securities Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after acquiring an additional 403,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

