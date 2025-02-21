Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

UTHR opened at $367.36 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.52 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.94.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,398,793 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.