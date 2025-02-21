Principal Securities Inc. Sells 5,315 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.3 %

CCI opened at $91.29 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

