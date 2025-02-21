Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

