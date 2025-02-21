Rhumbline Advisers Buys 142,753 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after buying an additional 1,683,160 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after buying an additional 235,173 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 710,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

