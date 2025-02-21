Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,363 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

