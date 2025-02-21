Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,558,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,928 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,330.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 796,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,420,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

