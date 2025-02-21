Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 9,073 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.