Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,100,000 after buying an additional 491,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,095,000 after buying an additional 485,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,757,000 after purchasing an additional 354,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 189.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PPG Industries by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

