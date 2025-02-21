Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.