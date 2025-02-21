Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Hess by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.92. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

