Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $111.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

