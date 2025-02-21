Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBB stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

