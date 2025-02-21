Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,117.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,068.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,490.30 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
