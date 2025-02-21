Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 505,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

