Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,202 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 117,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

F stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

