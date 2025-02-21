Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $118,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,528,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,208 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

