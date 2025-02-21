Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

